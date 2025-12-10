How satellite-connected smartphones could reshape global telecom

+ ↺ − 16 px

The emergence of a smartphone with built-in satellite connectivity is not just another technological leap forward. It is a potential turning point that forces the global community to rethink the structure of worldwide communications, regulatory frameworks, security considerations, and the economics of telecom operators.

SpaceX and its Starlink program have moved far beyond the traditional concept of satellite internet. The new technology, known as Direct-to-Cell, allows an ordinary smartphone to detect a satellite as an LTE base station, essentially functioning like a regular cell tower, without the need for specialized equipment or SIM cards tied to local operators. Large-scale tests are already underway in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, and New Zealand, while other countries are planning their own rollouts in the coming years.

A global reaction that reveals emerging fault lines

Reactions across the international community have been diverse, highlighting how various actors are responding to a technological shift that is only beginning.

A revolution for users — a cause for concern among mobile operators

On one hand, there is growing enthusiasm: satellite connectivity could break long-standing digital barriers, providing coverage in regions where mobile networks are unavailable. In Ukraine, for example, the operator Kyivstar is already testing Direct-to-Cell for sending SMS, making the country one of the first in Europe to implement the technology.

Similarly, in Canada, telecom operator Rock Rogers launched its new Rogers Satellite service, enabling users to connect directly to satellites for messaging and basic internet functions even in areas with no mobile coverage. This demonstrates how such innovations are quickly becoming part of the real market landscape.

Yet mobile operators see the technology as a major challenge. In Africa, for instance, Starlink’s ambitions have drawn sharp criticism: local telecom companies argue that a global satellite provider enjoys an unfair advantage because it invests far less in national infrastructure while still serving the entire territory. This dynamic creates a new competitive environment in which the traditional operator model risks becoming outdated.

Governments and regulators: cautious interest coupled with a desire for control

Governments worldwide recognize both the potential and the risks. International regulatory norms require satellite providers to obtain “landing rights” in each jurisdiction before offering services, meaning even a global player like SpaceX must coordinate with national authorities.

Some states express cautious interest and aim to regulate satellite services for security and data protection purposes. India, for example, has issued SpaceX a Letter of Intent (LoI) for launching satellite services, conditioned on compliance with national security requirements, terminal monitoring, and data localization. This reflects regulators’ determination to preserve control over a technology that physically transcends national borders.

At the same time, several countries restrict or even ban such technologies. In Russia, Starlink services are officially unavailable, as the company avoids dealing with government institutions, and lawmakers have discussed prohibiting Starlink equipment altogether. Conversely, countries like Mongolia have issued licenses to SpaceX, seeking to attract innovation and expand nationwide connectivity.

Positive reactions: expanded access, competition, and innovation

Globally, many observers are optimistic that Direct-to-Cell will accelerate digital inclusion. In remote and sparsely populated regions, negotiations are underway for partnerships between Starlink and local operators to eliminate “dead zones.” These systems are increasingly seen as an additional layer of global roaming that complements — rather than replaces — existing mobile networks.

Companies such as AST SpaceMobile and Lynk Global are also pursuing their own direct satellite-to-phone solutions, signaling strong demand for this communications architecture. Their progress is driving investment activity and boosting interest from private companies and government agencies worldwide.

Criticism and concerns: from vulnerabilities to questions of control

Concerns are also mounting. Astronomers warn about light pollution and interference with scientific observations caused by massive satellite constellations. The International Astronomical Union has expressed strong concern about the impact of these projects on astronomy, calling for unified regulatory measures.

Cybersecurity risks, frequency-spectrum challenges, and potential dependence on a foreign global operator are also major issues. Some researchers argue that countries must develop strategies to counter potential threats to satellite infrastructure, especially those determined to protect their digital sovereignty.

The geopolitical dimension: information freedom versus state control

Direct-to-Cell has already entered geopolitical debates. For some countries, it represents a tool for bypassing censorship during protests or political unrest — as discussed in relation to Iran, where unrestricted satellite internet could help citizens stay connected beyond government control.

On the other hand, governments worry that a foreign space-based operator, beyond their jurisdiction, could be used for influence or espionage. This elevates discussions around cross-border data regulation and traffic monitoring.

Conclusion: a new era of connectivity demanding global dialogue

The global reaction to satellite connectivity directly integrated into smartphones spans the full spectrum of expectations: excitement about global coverage and competition, concerns over security and regulation, and fears of destabilizing local telecom markets. Some countries see the technology as a catalyst for digital development; others view it as a threat to national sovereignty. Still others regard it as an opportunity to strengthen their own technological independence.

The future of communication is rapidly moving toward boundary-less architectures. The central question is not only whether smartphones with built-in satellite connectivity will reach millions of users, but also how effectively the global community can establish frameworks for regulation, oversight, and protection in this new era of the global internet. Only a coordinated dialogue among governments, operators, technology companies, and citizens can create a fair, secure, and sustainable communications system — one that expands access where it has never existed, while maintaining a balance between control and individual freedoms.

