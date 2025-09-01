+ ↺ − 16 px

India has once again blocked Azerbaijan’s bid for full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), even as Pakistan considers opening diplomatic relations with Armenia in coordination with Baku’s peace agenda.

China has reaffirmed its support for Azerbaijan’s application to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). By contrast, officials familiar with the matter told that India’s decision to obstruct the process runs counter to the principles of multilateral diplomacy and the “Shanghai Spirit,” which stipulate that bilateral disputes should not be transferred to multilateral platforms. According to these accounts, India’s position is closely linked to Azerbaijan’s fraternal relations with Pakistan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

This step “does not alter Azerbaijan’s course,” but rather demonstrated to the international community “the limited and short-sighted nature of India’s policies.”

Meanwhile, developments in regional diplomacy have taken a new turn. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, during which the parties agreed to consider the establishment of diplomatic relations. The Pakistani foreign minister confirmed the exchange in a statement published on his official “X” account.

Pakistan suspended ties with Armenia following the outbreak of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and, throughout that period, consistently recognised Armenia as an aggressor state. Islamabad also played a significant role in the adoption of United Nations Security Council resolutions that affirmed Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Pakistan’s latest move was made in consultation with Baku. Following the Washington meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan, the United States and Armenia, discussions were held with Islamabad, after which the initiative was agreed.

Observers stressed that this development should be interpreted as part of Azerbaijan’s broader peace agenda and a direct outcome of the Washington agreements.

