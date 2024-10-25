Israel's revenge on Iran: When will the next Middle East conflict break out?

Israel's revenge on Iran: When will the next Middle East conflict break out?

Israel's revenge on Iran: When will the next Middle East conflict break out?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran represent one of the most precarious geopolitical rivalries in the Middle East today. As each nation pursues its national interests, the risk of conflict looms larger, drawing in global powers and threatening regional stability.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az