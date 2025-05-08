Pakistan's strategic response to aggression: Call for peace, sovereignty, and dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The recent escalation between India and Pakistan, triggered by Indian military operations under "Operation Sindoor," has once again brought long-standing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors to the forefront.

The strikes, which led to the tragic deaths of 26 Pakistani civilians and severely damaged civilian infrastructure, have further destabilized an already volatile region.

In an interview with News.Az, Khalid Taimur Akram, a Pakistani international relations expert, offers a detailed analysis of the causes and consequences of the escalation, as well as Islamabad's strategic response.

While India claims its actions were retaliation for a terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, Pakistan views the strikes as not only disproportionate but also a clear violation of its sovereignty. According to Akram, such acts of aggression only worsen regional instability and highlight the unresolved Kashmir dispute — a persistent source of tension between the two nations. Although Pakistan remains committed to peace and dialogue, its sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable.

Akram also argues that India's military actions may have domestic political motivations. With elections approaching, the Indian government could be leveraging nationalism to deflect attention from pressing internal challenges, such as inflation, unemployment, and widespread protests. In his view, provoking tensions with Pakistan may serve as a political diversion, albeit one that carries significant regional risks.

In response, Pakistan has chosen a restrained and diplomatic course. While firmly asserting its right to self-defense, Islamabad has prioritized presenting evidence of India’s actions to the international community and calling for peaceful dialogue. Akram sees this restraint as a sign of strategic maturity and a responsible approach to de-escalation. Though Pakistan’s military remains on high alert, its leadership emphasizes that war is not a solution.

The broader danger lies in the potential for open military conflict between two nuclear powers — a scenario with potentially catastrophic consequences. India’s aggressive posture, combined with its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, adds further strain. Such disruptions could threaten environmental and food security across South Asia. Akram stresses the need for both countries to act responsibly to avoid triggering a crisis that could spiral out of control.

Given India’s provocations, Akram urges a review of Pakistan’s defense and foreign policy. On the military front, this includes enhancing technological capabilities in satellite surveillance, electronic warfare, and missile defense. Diplomatically, he advocates for stronger ties with regional partners like China, Türkiye, and Gulf countries, along with greater engagement with the Global South. He also encourages Pakistan to play a more active role in international platforms such as the UN and the OIC to advocate for the Kashmiri cause.

Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, Akram argues, plays a crucial role in maintaining strategic stability. He underscores that the country’s nuclear doctrine is strictly defensive — designed to deter aggression, not to assert regional dominance. In this context, both India and Pakistan must understand the risks of escalation and exercise caution.

Unlike India, where anti-Pakistan rhetoric often intensifies during election seasons, Pakistan’s approach to India is grounded in strategic foresight, international law, and a consistent desire for peaceful coexistence. Akram also highlights a generational shift: Pakistani youth, while more aware of regional geopolitics, remain committed to peace — but not at the expense of dignity or sovereignty.

Kashmir continues to be central to Pakistan’s foreign policy and national identity. For Islamabad, it is not just a territorial issue, but a matter of human rights and self-determination, as outlined in UN resolutions. Pakistan’s support for the Kashmiri people reflects its broader commitment to justice and international law.

Despite the tensions, Akram emphasizes that backchannel diplomacy remains essential. However, mistrust and unilateral military moves remain major obstacles. Pakistan is open to dialogue — but insists that any talks must be based on mutual respect, fairness, and a commitment to international agreements.

A workable roadmap for peace, from Pakistan’s perspective, includes restoring bilateral agreements like the Indus Waters Treaty and launching comprehensive talks, especially on the Kashmir issue. Confidence-building measures, increased trade, and cultural exchange programs are key to fostering mutual understanding. Akram stresses that Pakistan’s vision for peace rests on justice, sovereignty, and respect for international norms.

