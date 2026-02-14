Uzbekistan-2030: A strategic path to prosperity and national strength

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Abdul Hamid Hamid Al-Kba is a writer and researcher on Central Asian affairs. The views expressed in this article are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of News.Az.

Amid rapid global transformations, including climate change, the digital revolution, and intensifying economic competition, the Republic of Uzbekistan is moving confidently toward a prosperous future.

The Uzbekistan–2030 Strategy was adopted on September 11, 2023, under Presidential Decree UP-158 signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, becoming the country’s primary strategic framework for national development through 2030.

The strategy reflects the will of the Uzbek people to build a free, strong, and prosperous state — one in which every citizen has equal opportunities, a healthy, educated, and spiritually developed generation is nurtured, the economy becomes an integral part of global production chains, and justice, the rule of law, security, and stability are ensured.

Building on the achievements of the 2022–2026 Development Strategy and developed with broad public participation, the Uzbekistan–2030 Strategy sets out 100 goals across five key priority areas:

Creating decent living conditions for every individual through high-quality education, advanced health care, and comprehensive social protection

Ensuring public welfare through sustainable economic growth by diversifying the economy, attracting investment, and expanding exports

Preserving water resources and protecting the environment through a transition to a green economy and carbon neutrality

Strengthening the rule of law and people-centered public administration through judicial and administrative reforms and anti-corruption measures

Pursuing a policy of peace and security while expanding regional and international partnerships

The strategy aims to elevate Uzbekistan into the ranks of upper-middle-income countries through far-reaching reforms, including liberalizing the economy, reducing dependence on cotton and natural gas, and increasing the share of manufacturing, renewable energy, mining, and technology sectors.

The cancellation of more than 130 licenses, customs exemptions, and large-scale privatization programs, covering state assets valued at over $1 billion and public-private partnerships totaling $17 billion, has accelerated economic growth. Tax incentives, including exemptions of up to 10 years, along with visa-free access for citizens of 93 countries, have attracted substantial foreign investment. Investor rights are safeguarded through the Tashkent International Arbitration Center.

Achievements so far: In 2025, GDP exceeded $145 billion, placing Uzbekistan among the world’s top 60 economies, while per capita income rose to approximately $3,500, compared to $2,000 in 2017. The economy grew by more than 7 percent, and exports increased by 23 percent to $33.4 billion, with a target of $40 billion in 2026. Foreign direct investment inflows reached $43.1 billion, and gold and foreign currency reserves exceeded $66.3 billion.

Poverty reduction efforts have also yielded results. The national poverty rate fell to 5.1 percent in 2025, lifting 1.5 million people above the poverty line and surpassing the early target of halving poverty by 2026. In green energy, 42 projects worth $9.46 billion were launched in December 2025, adding more than 2,500 megawatts of capacity, with the goal of reaching 54 percent renewable energy by 2030.

Tourism has also recorded strong growth, supported by the hosting of the 2026 Chess Olympiad and the 2027 Youth World Cup, with visitor numbers expected to reach 20 million by 2030. Advances in digitalization and education include an update to the strategy in December 2025 that places greater emphasis on artificial intelligence and climate change.

The strategy underscores the role of youth and women as key drivers of development. Youth empowerment initiatives focus on vocational training and entrepreneurship, while policies supporting women’s economic and legal rights aim to advance gender equality.

The future: Projections include raising GDP to $220–240 billion by 2030, achieving the interim $160 billion target ahead of schedule, maintaining annual growth of 6 to 6.6 percent, increasing per capita income to more than $4,000–5,000, and deepening regional integration. Despite challenges such as global commodity price volatility and the complexity of ongoing reforms, the strategy remains adaptable.

The Uzbekistan–2030 Strategy represents a national covenant. Through comprehensive reforms, accelerated economic growth, and a people-centered approach, particularly focused on youth and women, Uzbekistan is transforming into a modern and prosperous state, offering a model of sustainable and inclusive development for Central Asia and beyond. The path toward a strong, free, and prosperous Uzbekistan is firmly underway.

