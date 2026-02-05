Uzbekistan and Pakistan ink agreements in key industries

+ ↺ − 16 px

After the inaugural meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed a Joint Declaration, according to the Uzbek president's press service.

Among them were documents on the establishment of the Uzbek-Pakistani Business Council and the Uzbek-Pakistani Interregional Forum, as well as a protocol to expand the list of goods covered under the Preferential Trade Agreement, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The sides also signed agreements on cooperation in port services, mining and geology, agriculture, agricultural research, pharmaceutical regulation, textiles, and digital technologies.

In addition, agreements were reached in the areas of radiation and nuclear safety, ecology, and disaster management.

News.Az