“1.7 million jobs have been created in Azerbaijan over 13 years”

President of Azerbaijan`s National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations Mammad Musayev has said that 1.7 million jobs have been created in the country over the past 13 years.

“Of them, 1.3 million are permanent jobs,” he said.

Musayev noted that 200 billion US dollars have been invested in Azerbaijan`s economy during these years. “The average economic growth has made 12.2 per cent. The volume of investments made in the fixed capital from internal sources has increased 3.6 times, while investments in the non-oil sector has seen a 9.6-fold growth. Minimum salaries have risen 3.5 times, average monthly salary have grown 3.3 times and average monthly pension 4.7 times,” Musayev added.

News.Az

