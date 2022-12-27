17 more supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass unhindered through Lachin road

+ ↺ − 16 px

For 16 days, environmental activists, representatives of non-governmental organizations and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been holding peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, News.Az reports.

Seventeen more supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping contingent passed unhindered along the Lachin-Khankandi road on Tuesday.

This is clear evidence that the Lachin road is open for humanitarian purposes.

The protesters demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands. They state that they are not going to leave the area until their demands are met.

News.Az