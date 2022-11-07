‘270 Moments of Shusha’ film (Full Version)

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az introduces the full version of the “270 Moments of Shusha” feature-documentary film presented on November 5.

The film, dedicated to Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, was produced as part of the “Let’s know and glorify Shusha” project implemented by the “Development of Society and Media” Public Union.

The main character of the film is a 35-36-year-old woman called Natavan. Originally from Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Natavan is a photographer and lives in France. The occupation of Shusha in 1992 changed the fate of Natavan, when she was five years old. Natavan has been displaced from her homeland for a long time, and there are martyrs among her family members. Natavan, when she was twenty years old, moved abroad after her mother’s death.

The film features the events of the period after Azerbaijan’s Victory in the Second Karabakh War. Natavan returns to her native lands. Her goal is to touch history and convey to the world the beauty of Karabakh and the realities of Azerbaijan through an exhibition, titled “270 Moments of Shusha”.

The documentary also features a real historical event – the chess game between prominent Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan and famous French writer Alexander Dumas, which ended with the victory of the Khan’s daughter.

News.Az