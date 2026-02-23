3.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Source: USGS
A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, late Sunday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.
According to the agency, the quake occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m., about 14 miles offshore near Catalina Island, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.
It was followed by a smaller 1.9-magnitude aftershock minutes later.
There have been no reports of injuries or damage as a result of the quake.
It's the third earthquake reported off the Southern California coast in the last week, after a 3.0 magnitude incident was reported 11 miles southeast of Port Hueneme in Ventura County and a 2.9 magnitude temblor occurred four miles west of Malibu.
By Nijat Babayev