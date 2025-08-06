A long way to resolving the Ukrainian conflict - Rubio

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in an interview with the Fox Business TV channel, said that the meeting between President Trump's special representative Stephen Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin was productive, but much work remains to be done to fully resolve the conflict in Ukraine, News.Az reports.

"Today went well, but there is still much work to be done. There are a number of obstacles ahead of us, and we hope that we will be able to overcome them in the coming days and hours," Rubio noted.

News.Az