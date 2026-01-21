Abe’s killer gets life sentence in Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Japanese court has sentenced Tetsuya Yamagami to life in prison for the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, bringing legal closure to a case that stunned Japan and drew global attention.

Yamagami, 45, admitted in court to carrying out the 2022 shooting that killed Abe during a public campaign appearance. The attack, rare in a country known for strict gun control and low violent crime, prompted nationwide shock and major political and security reviews, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Prosecutors requested a life sentence, describing the killing as “unprecedented in post-war Japanese history” and stressing its profound impact on society and national politics. They argued the crime had far-reaching consequences beyond the loss of a former leader.

Defense lawyers had sought a reduced sentence of up to 20 years in prison, but the court ruled in favor of the prosecution’s request, imposing the maximum penalty available under Japanese law short of capital punishment.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was a dominant political figure whose death reshaped security planning for public officials and election campaigns across the country.

