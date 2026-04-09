EASA urges airlines to avoid Middle East airspace

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Europe’s aviation safety regulator, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), has extended its recommendation for airlines to avoid flying over the Middle East and Gulf regions until April 24, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The advisory comes as nearly six weeks of ongoing conflict in the region continue to severely disrupt air travel, driving up jet fuel prices and leading to widespread flight cancellations across Gulf countries.

News.Az