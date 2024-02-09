Albanian PM congratulates Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in elections.

The letter reads: "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, Dear Brother,

Your electoral success and re-election to the highest position of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, offers me the right opportunity to convey to you my best and most heartfelt wishes for success in this new presidential term.

With the opportunity offered to me by the occasion, let me to express to you, on behalf of myself and the Albanian government, all our gratitude for the high-level dialogue between us and cooperation in such important sectors for our economies, especially in energy and tourism. I strongly believe that your new presidential mandate will release new energy into the relations between our two friendly countries, as well as I am convinced that the opening of the embassy of the Republic of Albania soon in Baku will contribute to the best of acceleration of communication between us.

Once again, with best wishes, please accept, Your Excellency, the expression of my highest consideration."

