Aliyev praises Erdogan for political and moral support during Second Karabakh War

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev praised his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for providing political and moral support during the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

“President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan provided support to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani people, and the Azerbaijani Army from the first hours of the Second Karabakh War,” President Aliyev said during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“His political and moral support gave us strength and inspired us,” the head of state added.

President Aliyev also praised the participation of Turkish servicemen in the military parade in Azerbaijan.

“One year after the war and our glorious Victory, the Presidents of Türkiye and Azerbaijan signed the Shusha Declaration in the historic city of Shusha, elevating relations to the highest level – alliance,” he stated.

“The participation of Turkish servicemen in our military parade today is another manifestation of our unity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

