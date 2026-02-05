Amazon cancels ‘Melania’ screenings after theater backlash

+ ↺ − 16 px

A movie theater in Oregon says it was asked to stop screening the film Melania after promotional messages on its marquee reportedly upset the studio linked to Amazon.

The Lake Theater & Café in Lake Oswego said it was contacted by someone associated with the film’s distributor who expressed concerns about how the theater promoted the movie. The cinema had used humorous and pop-culture-style lines on its marquee while advertising the film’s release, News.Az reports, citing FOX News.

According to the theater, it was told that the film would need to be removed from screenings earlier than planned. After ending the showings, the cinema changed its marquee to comment on the situation, referencing Amazon and its services.

The theater said the controversy triggered strong reactions online, including messages from people who supported showing the film and others who criticized the decision to screen it in the first place. The business also reported receiving negative online reviews after news of the booking became public, although some were later removed.

The theater’s owner said film selection decisions are not meant to be political and are instead based on what local audiences may want to watch. He described the current movie market as having limited new releases and said the goal was to offer a variety of content to the community.

The film Melania focuses on the first lady in the period leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration. As of now, there has been no public confirmation from Amazon or its film division about whether screening rights were officially withdrawn.

The situation highlights tensions that can arise between distributors and local theaters over marketing approaches, especially when films tied to political figures generate strong public reactions.

News.Az