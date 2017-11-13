Ambassador: Azerbaijan offers assistance to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has offered assistance to Iran following the earthquake.

In connection with the earthquake in Iran, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the Iranian people. We express our gratitude on behalf of the Iranian state."

According to Oxu.Az, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh told APA that following the earthquake the state bodies of Azerbaijan offered assistance to Iran: "We will notify the relevant structures of Iran about the proposed assistance."



The ambassador said that by the latest information, the number of people killed in the earthquake in Iran reached 214 people, and more than 1,700 people were injured.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake has hit the Iran-Iraq border. The epicenter of the earthquake lays 104 km from the city of Kirmanshah at a depth of 10 km. After the earthquake, 14 aftershocks were recorded in the province.

