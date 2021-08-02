Armenia again violates ceasefire by firing at Azerbaijani Army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 2 from13:55 to 17:00 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the village of Zarkand in the Basarkechar region and the village of Arazdeyen in the Vedi region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the village of Heydarabad in the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the village of Yukhari Ayrim in the Kalbajar region, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire.

Currently, the Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation in this direction.

News.Az