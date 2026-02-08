Armenia bolsters defenses with Indian-made Akash SAMs and Pinaka rocket systems

In particular, the country has reinforced its air defense with Indian Akash-1S medium-range systems. The surface-to-air missile system is designed to protect troops and strategic sites.

It can intercept aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles at ranges up to 30 km.

Among the artillery systems, the military also presented the Pinaka multiple launch rocket system. The French Armed Forces are currently considering the system as one of the procurement options.

The Multiple Launch Rocket System uses standardized launch modules and can fire guided and unguided rockets with a range of up to 75 km.