Armenia bolsters defenses with Indian-made Akash SAMs and Pinaka rocket systems
Armenia’s Defense Ministry has displayed new weapons obtained through contracts with India’s defense sector.
The Ministry published a video on its official Telegram channel, News.Az reports.
The displayed arsenal includes artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems, and air defense assets.
Armenia selected these systems as alternatives to Soviet- and Russian-made weapons.
In particular, the country has reinforced its air defense with Indian Akash-1S medium-range systems. The surface-to-air missile system is designed to protect troops and strategic sites.
It can intercept aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles at ranges up to 30 km.
Among the artillery systems, the military also presented the Pinaka multiple launch rocket system. The French Armed Forces are currently considering the system as one of the procurement options.
This significantly expands the rocket artillery capabilities of Armenian units.
The Ministry of Defense also displayed the 155 mm Trajan artillery system. Its key feature is an integrated auxiliary power unit that enables the gun to move short distances independently without a tractor or crew assistance.
The Trajan howitzer was developed by the French company Nexter (now KNDS France) and is mass-produced in India by Bharat Forge for domestic use and export.
The system is based on a 155 mm gun with a 52-caliber barrel, the same weapon used on the CAESAR wheeled self-propelled artillery system.
Alongside the towed Trajan, the MArG 155 self-propelled artillery system was also demonstrated. It is a light, mobile system developed by Bharat Forge.
The system is mounted on a 4×4 wheeled chassis and fitted with a 155 mm gun. Unlike the Trajan, the MArG 155 uses a 39-caliber barrel, providing a maximum firing range of up to 24 km with standard high-explosive fragmentation ammunition.
By Salman Rahimli