Armenia planted more than one million landmines during the times of occupation: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan is currently undertaking one of the most complex and ambitious reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in contemporary history," said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his statement in a video format at the 11th Session of the World Urban Forum, News.az reports.

"The process of reconstruction starts with demining. The massive mine contamination is the main challenge ahead of us and slows down reconstruction and return of internally displaced persons. According to initial estimations, during the times of occupation, Armenia planted more than one million landmines. Since the end of the Patriotic War in November 2020, more than 220 Azerbaijani citizens were killed or severely injured as a result of landmine explosions," stressed head of state.

News.Az