Armenia tries to hide real military losses - assistant to Azerbaijani president

"We declared that unilaterally ready to return bodies of Armenian soldiers via the International Committee of the Red Cross. Since October 18 our appeal remains unanswered by Armenia. By this ignorance, Armenia tries to hide its real military losses by Armenian people," Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page on Oct.26.

