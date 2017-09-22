Armenian FM denies his own statements

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Some quotes and comments are taken out of context."

"I spoke with the heads of the co-chairing countries about the three well known principles and the six elements contained in the statements on the settlement of the Karabakh issue."

The statement came from Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, answering the question of the Voice of America radio station about whether he could clarify what he meant by speaking at the forum "Armenia - Diaspora" with a statement regarding the return of some territories, which caused different interpretations.

In particular, he noted: "Some quotes and comments are taken out of context. I spoke with the heads of the co-chairing countries about the three principles and the six elements contained in the statements on the settlement of the Karabakh issue, which, in the opinion of the co-chairs themselves, were developed and presented to the parties as one: and attempts to separate one principle from another or one provision from the other make the settlement impossible. This is what Azerbaijan has been doing for years. Speaking from the UN rostrum two days ago, the Armenian President noted that the issue of the status of Karabakh is important. If the status is resolved, the remaining issues will be resolved fairly and logically, since the remaining matters are derivatives."

It should be reminded that Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian touched upon the settlement of the Karabakh issue, in particular, the issue of the return of territories adjacent to Nagorno Karabakh at the forum "Armenia-Diaspora" held recently in Yerevan.

"It's about those territories that in terms of security will not threaten either Karabakh or the settlement," Nalbandian said.

News.Az

