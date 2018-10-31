Armenian population drops by 10,400 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

The permanent population of Armenia has dropped by 10,400 people in October 2018 compared to the corresponding period of 2017, Report informs citing the Armenian press.

According to the National Statistics Service of the country, the number of permanent population of Armenia was 2,969, 200 people as of October 1, 2018.

In January-September 2018, the number of newborns in the country dropped by 4.2 percent and was 26,483 compared to the same period last year. The urban population in Armenia is 895,400 people, including Yerevan's population-1,079,400. The village population is 1,073,800 people.

