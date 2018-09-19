Yandex metrika counter

Armenian soldier killed in Nagorno Karabakh

An Armenian soldier was killed on the contact line of troops in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to Oxu.Az, the Armenian media reports this.

According to the information, 38-year-old Armenian military contractor Aykaz Babkenovich Matevosyan was wounded as a result of the shoot-out at the border.

On the way to the hospital, an Armenian soldier passed away.

News.Az


News.Az 

