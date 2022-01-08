Yandex metrika counter

Armenian troops shell Azerbaijani positions in direction of Kalbajar district

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian troops shell Azerbaijani positions in direction of Kalbajar district

Armenian armed forces located in the direction of Yukhary Shorja settlement, using automatic grenade launcher and large-caliber weapon, fired on Azerbaijani positions in direction of Kalbajar district on January 8, starting from 14:35 to 15:30, News.Az reports citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijan Army Units taking adequate retaliatory measures suppressed the opposing side. There are no losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.

At present, the situation in the indicated direction is stable and controlled by the Azerbaijan Army Units, added the ministry.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      