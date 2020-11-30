Yandex metrika counter

Armenian vandalism in Karabakh through the lens of photojournalist Reza Deghati

Armenian vandalism in Karabakh through the lens of photojournalist Reza Deghati

The vandalism of cultural, spiritual and religious heritage is ununderstandable and unacceptable, famous photojournalist Reza Deghati made a post on his Facebook account.

“I've witnessed it across different conflicts. These past few days, in Karabakh, I saw cemeteries sacked, houses burned and mosques turned into barns,” Deghati wrote.

“In the village of Giyasli of the Aghdam district, this 18th century mosque was used during three decades of occupation to keep cows. Before leaving the district the occupant took what they could and burned the mosque. The reconstruction and rehabilitation will be a long process,” the photojournalist added.

