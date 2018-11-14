Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan violates UNESCO's values, principles - diplomat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan also violates UNESCO's values and principles grossly, said Elnur Sultanov, Ambassador-at-Large, Secretary-General of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, as he attended UNESCO Strategic Forum of 2018 in Seoul.

Sultanov made a presentation at the session of the Forum "Through the eyes of UNESCO member states". The Secretary General spoke of Azerbaijan-UNESCO relations and said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the organization.

Speaking about "Baku Process", which was founded in 2008 by the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, he emphasized that it has become a global platform for the promotion of intercultural dialogue. This year our country celebrated the 10th anniversary of the "Baku Process". UNESCO-Azerbaijan cooperation within the "Baku Process" is an example of this, said the secretary-general.

Sultanov stressed the exceptional services of the First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva in the development and expansion of existing close relations between Azerbaijan and UNESCO.

Sultanov shared his views on the threats, the proposed reforms and future activities of UNESCO.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Korea Ramzi Teymurov also attended the event.

At the end of the event a video clip about the 10th anniversary of "Baku Process" was demonstrated.

