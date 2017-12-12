Armenia's Vanadzor to cut 60 municipal jobs; art schools, museums, kindergartens to be hit

Armenia's Vanadzor to cut 60 municipal jobs; art schools, museums, kindergartens to be hit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vanadzor’s Municipal Council today decided to cut 60 civil service workers for a savings of AMD 54 million (US$111,780).

Vanadzor is the third largest city in Armenia.

This year, the cuts will hit the sports school, followed by cuts at kindergartens, cultural centers, art schools and museums next year.

Vanadzor Mayor Mamikon Aslanyan told Hetq that it wasn’t the municipality’s job to become an employer.

“Naturally, if we had the funds, we could create more jobs. But, in my opinion, giving some salaries of 40,000-50,000 drams, at the expense of services provided the populace, is a patchwork solution and not that all respectable. Anyway, Vanadzor faces bigger problems.”

News.Az

News.Az