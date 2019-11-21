Yandex metrika counter

“ASAN xidmət” center to be built in Sumgayit

  • Society
  • Share
“ASAN xidmət” center to be built in Sumgayit

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funding for the design and construction of the “Asan xidmət” center in the city of Sumgayit, Az

Under the presidential Order, State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was allocated 1million manats for the construction of the center in Sumgayit.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      