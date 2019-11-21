“ASAN xidmət” center to be built in Sumgayit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funding for the design and construction of the “Asan xidmət” center in the city of Sumgayit, Az

Under the presidential Order, State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was allocated 1million manats for the construction of the center in Sumgayit.

News.Az

News.Az