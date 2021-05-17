Assistant to Azerbaijani president, NATO deputy Sec-Gen meet in Brussels (PHOTO)
Assistant to the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana on May 17.
News.Az reports referring to the NATO's official website that the meeting was held on May 17 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.