Austria condemns Iran’s drone attacks on Azerbaijan

Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger strongly condemned Iran’s recent drone strike on Azerbaijan during a phone call on Thursday with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the conversation, Bayramov briefed the Austrian side on the strike, emphasizing that it constitutes a gross violation of international law and serves to escalate tensions in the region, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

In response, the Austrian minister expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan.

The discussion highlighted the importance of preventing further escalation in the Middle East, strengthening diplomatic efforts, and upholding the norms and principles of international law.

Meinl-Reisinger also thanked Azerbaijan for facilitating the evacuation of Austrian citizens from Iran through Azerbaijani territory.

The conversation touched on other issues of mutual interest as well.

