Awareness campaign on Khojaly genocide launched in Helsinki

An awareness campaign marking the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been launched in Helsinki, Finland.

The seven-day campaign was initiated by Ulviyya Jabbarova, Chairperson of the “Azer-Turk” Youth Organization and head of the Helsinki Azerbaijan House, with support from Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora, News.Az reports, citing local media.

As part of the initiative, a video titled “Digital Khojaly in Memory” will be displayed on 150 LED screens installed on 70 buses operating across various cities in Finland.

The campaign aims to convey the truth about the Khojaly genocide to an international audience and to preserve the memory of the victims of the tragedy.

