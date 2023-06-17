Aykhan Hajizada: Statement of French side concerning provocations in Azerbaijan-Armenia border is biased

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statement by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France concerning the provocations that took place in the Azerbaijan-Armenia border region distorts the current situation in the region and is biased, said Head of the Press Service Department of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada, as he commented on the statement of Anne-Claire Legendre, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, of June 16, News.az reports.

“We would like to remind the French side that Azerbaijan has ensured free and safe movement of hundreds of Armenian residents in both directions at the Lachin Border Checkpoint, established in accordance with international norms and rules. Despite these efforts, on June 15, our border guard was injured as a result of the firing of the border checkpoint by Armenia. Currently, security and investigative measures are being implemented at the border crossing.

Despite the mentioned provocation by Armenia in Lachin and the shelling of our territories in other directions, the one-sided approach of the French side to the case is regrettable.

Furthermore, absence of reactions by the French side to Armenian threats with landmines against the civilian population, including with planting the territory of Azerbaijan with 2021-Armenia-produced landmines, constant targeting of civilian population during almost 30-year-occupation, as well as obstructions with series of provocations against dignified and safe return of Azerbaijanis, whom Armenia expelled by force, also raises certain questions.

The Armenian side should put an end to provocative actions that hinder the peace process, completely withdraw the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, and fulfill its obligations to restore unimpeded communications in the region.

Azerbaijan is determined to ensure peace, stability and development in the region, to normalize relations with Armenia based on respect for international law principles such as territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Taking into account the abovementioned, we once again call upon the French side not to create conditions for attempts to obstruct the process by such a position,” Hajizada added.

News.Az