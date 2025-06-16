Azerbaijan Airlines cancels multiple flights

Due to recent events in the Middle East and the closure of airspace by several countries, Azerbaijan Airlines has announced the cancellation of the following flights scheduled for June 16, 2025:

∙ Baku – Dammam – Baku (J2 8205/8206)

∙ Baku – Bahrain – Baku (J2 505/506)

∙ Baku – Riyadh – Baku (J2 8203/8204)

∙ Baku – Lahore – Baku (J2 145/146)

In addition, it has been decided to temporarily suspend flights on the following routes:

∙ Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku (from June 18 to June 30)

∙ Baku – Tehran – Baku (from June 19 to June 30)

AZAL continues to closely monitor the situation, placing utmost priority on flight safety, and promptly makes necessary operational decisions. Passengers will be informed in a timely manner about any changes to the flight schedule.

Passengers holding tickets for the above-mentioned routes are entitled to a full refund or a free rebooking to another date. To do so, they may contact the airline via email at callcenter@azal.az .