Azerbaijan among 20 safest countries: Numbeo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is 18th safest country among 125 countries in terms of crime index, according to a Numbeo report.

Numbeo is a crowd-sourced global database of reported consumer prices, perceived crime rates, quality of healthcare and other statistics, Trend reports.

The 10 safest countries included Qatar, Singapore, Austria, the UAE, Hong Kong, Georgia, Japan, Denmark and Belarus.

Venezuela, Honduras, South Sudan, South Africa, Nigeria, Brazil and El Salvador are the least safe countries in terms of crime index, according to Numbeo.

News.Az

News.Az