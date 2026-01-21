Azerbaijan and Egypt strengthen religious ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Affairs of Azerbaijan, met with Osama Al-Azhari, Egypt's Minister of Religious Endowments, in Cairo.

During the meeting, both sides noted that the historically friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt have been successfully developing across various fields, including the protection of religious and spiritual values and the promotion of intercultural dialogue, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Ramin Mammadov emphasized that state-religion relations in Azerbaijan are built on a solid foundation, religious freedom is fully ensured, and the traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance are an integral part of the country’s policy.

Osama Al-Azhari highlighted the reforms implemented in Egypt’s religious sphere and the efforts of Al-Azhar University in promoting the values of peace, solidarity, and humanism in Islam worldwide. He also noted that Egypt is keen to expand relations with Azerbaijan in the religious sphere, adding that there are ample opportunities for cooperation in organizing reciprocal visits of scholars and religious figures, holding joint scientific conferences and seminars, and implementing religious enlightenment projects.

