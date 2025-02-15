Azerbaijan and Guinea explore collaboration in multiple sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a meeting with Guinea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and Guineans Abroad, Morissanda Kouyaté, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The two ministers discussed opportunities for collaboration in the economy, trade, education, and humanitarian sectors, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that reciprocal visits and engagements have facilitated discussions on potential bilateral and multilateral cooperation. He hailed the significant role of educational collaboration, including scholarship and exchange programs, in fostering contacts between young people from both nations.

Both parties underscored the importance of continued cooperation within regional and international organizations, particularly the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement. They also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.

News.Az