Azerbaijan and IFC discuss PPP opportunities in major infrastructure sectors

Azerbaijan is exploring potential cooperation with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to develop public-private partnership (PPP) projects in transport, energy, water management, and social infrastructure, according to the Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The discussions took place during a meeting, held on the sidelines of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF-2025) in Baku, between Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and Thomas Lubeck, IFC's Regional Manager for PPP Transaction Advisory Services in Europe, News.Az reports citing local media.

The meeting focused on the application of PPP mechanisms in Azerbaijan, the implementation of joint infrastructure and social projects, and the role of international financial institutions in this process. The parties also reviewed ongoing efforts to improve the business environment and attract investment.

It was noted that PPP models significantly contribute to both infrastructure development and the expansion of private sector participation in the economy.

Azerbaijan's progress in the field of PPP was highly appreciated, and discussions included IFC's potential support through technical assistance, financial instruments, and international expertise.

