Azerbaijan and Ukraine strengthen healthcare ties with new agreements

Senior health officials from Azerbaijan and Ukraine met in Baku on Friday to discuss expanding cooperation between their health authorities, signing several agreements on cooperation.

Speaking at the meeting, Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev said the Ukrainian delegation’s visit would give a strong impetus to deepening the strategic partnership in healthcare, particularly in pharmaceuticals, oncology, pediatrics, cardiology, and medical education. He added that the visit would open new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries’ health ministries, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Ukraine’s Health Minister Viktor Liashko expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its humanitarian support. “The rehabilitation program organized for Ukrainian children aged 7–17 who have lost parental care at the Ministry’s Sanatorium-Rehabilitation Center, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Health, is a clear example of this assistance,” he said.

Following the meeting, the two ministers signed an updated Cooperation Agreement in healthcare and medical science. Both emphasized that the agreement aims to strengthen their healthcare systems, expand institutional frameworks, improve public health, and implement joint cooperation programs. It also provides a legal foundation for a deeper strategic partnership in traditional medicine, the pharmaceutical industry, and medical education.

During the visit, additional Memorandums of Cooperation were signed between Azerbaijan’s National Oncology Center and Ukraine’s National Cancer Institute; Azerbaijan’s Farajova Scientific Research Institute of Pediatrics and Ukraine’s Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital; and the Cardiology Centers of both countries.

A new Memorandum of Cooperation was also signed between Azerbaijan Medical University and Kharkiv National Medical University, covering student and specialist exchanges and joint scientific research.

The agreements are designed to foster a long-term and effective strategic partnership in healthcare between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

News.Az