Azerbaijan and US hold talks on bilateral relations and regional security

On September 30, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Wyatt Toelke, Senior Advisor at the US Department of State's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, and Amy Carlon, Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The discussions focused on Azerbaijan-US relations, issues arising from the Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to develop a Strategic Partnership Charter, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and the implementation of the Washington accords in this context, as well as regional and international security matters of mutual interest, News.Az reports via the Foreign Ministry.

It was emphasized that reciprocal visits between officials and representatives of both countries play an important role in advancing bilateral relations.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of shared concern.

