Azerbaijan and World Bank review partnership and future plans

Azerbaijan has discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation with the World Bank, according to the country's Ministry of Economy.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli and a delegation led by Sameh Wahba, the Regional Director for Sustainable Development at the World Bank's Europe and Central Asia region, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted the socio-economic reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan, as well as steps taken to improve the business and investment climate. The importance of cooperation with the World Bank and the bank's institutional and technical support in this context was emphasized.

The sides also exchanged views on projects being implemented between Azerbaijan and the World Bank and on other issues of mutual interest.

