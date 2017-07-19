Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to China

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order appointing Akram Akif oglu Zeynalli as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to China.

According to Oxu.Az, the information disseminated by the press service of the Head of State.

It should be noted that Zeynalli previously held the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

