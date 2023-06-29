Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on additional articles of draft peace treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral negotiations on June 27-29 at the George Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

While in Washington they met with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.

Both ministers expressed their appreciation to the US side for hosting negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and their commitment to continue their negotiations.

News.Az