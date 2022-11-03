Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process discussed in London

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the United Kingdom Elin Suleymanov took part in a webinar on the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, which was organized by the London-based Circle Foundation analytical center, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the UK told News.Az.

The webinar, moderated by Asli Atbas, a representative of TRT World TV channel, was also joined by Samuel Ramani, an employee of the Royal United Services Institute, Taras Kuzio, professor of political sciences at the National University of Kyiv, and Ali Bakir, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and assistant professor at Qatar University.

The event featured discussions on the Sochi meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the ongoing developments in the region, and other relevant issues.

Ambassador Suleymanov said that Azerbaijan primarily aims to ensure peace, stability, and cooperation in the region. Stating that Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, the diplomat stressed the importance of protecting the rights of both Azerbaijanis and Armenians living in Karabakh within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Suleymanov emphasized that the establishment of lasting peace is beneficial not only for Azerbaijan but also for the whole region and Armenia.

The webinar participants also exchanged views on the impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on regional processes, energy security issues and Iran’s regional policy. Iran’s recent aggressive approach to Azerbaijan was also noted during the discussions.

News.Az