Azerbaijan army does not open fire at civilians, civilian infrastructure: Defense Ministry
- 03 Nov 2020 20:58
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Armenia is currently in a situation where it no longer knows what it will do and what lies and slanders it will spread, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
The Armenian army continues to spread false information that the military aircraft of Azerbaijan allegedly fired at civilians in Shusha and Khankendi.
The ministry reiterated that the Azerbaijan Army does not open fire at civilians and civilian infrastructure.