Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Nakhchivan subjected to intense fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 13, at 17:40 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Arazdayan settlement of the Vedi region using large-caliber weapons, including mortars subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of Sadarak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told News.az.

"Retaliatory measures are taken by Azerbaijan Army Units

Operating conditions are under the control of Azerbaijan Units.

It is informed that the entire responsibility for the escalation of the situation in the region rests with the military and political leadership of Armeniam," says Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

News.Az