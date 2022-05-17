Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 17 in the evening, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Zarkand and Ashaghi Shorzha settlements of the Basarkechar region of the state border using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Yellija and Barmagbina settlements of the Kalbajar region, the Ministery of Defence told News.az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az