MoD: Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region and the Khanazakh settlement of the Gorus region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the direction of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region on the evening of October 8 and the Malibey settlement of the Lachin region on the morning of October 9, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defence.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az