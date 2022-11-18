Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire - MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 18, at 12:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Istisu settlement and Yukhari Zaghali settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Mollabayramli settlement of the Kalbajar region, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

Moreover, at 17:10, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Yukhari Veysalli settlement of the Fuzuli region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az