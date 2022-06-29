Azerbaijan attaches great importance to interaction between our countries in Caspian Sea - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the interaction between our countries in the Caspian Sea, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the 6th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian littoral states, News.az reports.

"The Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea signed in Aktau in 2018 is of historic importance. The document crowned many years of work and determined the legal status of the Caspian Sea. Its early entry into force will create a solid legal basis for the adoption of even more effective measures aimed at further comprehensive interaction and cooperation between our states

The legal framework of cooperation among Caspian littoral states is being strengthened. Agreements have been signed and entered into force in the areas of security, hydrometeorology, transport, conservation and rational use of aquatic biological resources, prevention and elimination of emergency situations, as well as other areas of mutual interest. New draft agreements on cooperation have already been initiated. They are under consideration and will be submitted for signing as soon as they are ready. Legally binding agreements on the delimitation of the bottom of the Caspian Sea have also been concluded in bilateral and trilateral formats. Friendly and good neighborly relations, bilateral and multilateral cooperation among Caspian littoral states, including those within the framework of the UN, the OSCE, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization of Turkic States, the CIS and the Economic Cooperation Organization are an important factor in maintaining the stability and security of the Caspian Sea," the head of state said.

News.Az